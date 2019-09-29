VIDEO: Kentucky football team wins game with walk-off Hail Mary

USA Today Sports

After falling behind with less than a minute left in the game, Logan County (Russellville, Kentucky) needed the drive of a career to take the win and remain undefeated.

That drive came. It culminated in a Hail Mary for the Logan County victory. The Cougars defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins (Kentucky) 26-24 on Friday night.

The pass, thrown by senior Tyler Ezell as time expired, was batted away by a Madisonville defender. However, instead of the ball going straight down, it went to the right side of the defender — straight toward wide receiver Jaden Sells, who dove for it and came down with the winner, according to KY High Football.

It was one of the craziest finishes of the night. Madisonville had taken the lead with just 51 seconds remaining, but Logan County marched back down field and got the miracle. Teammates swarmed, fans went nuts and the Cougars improved to 6-0 on the year.

