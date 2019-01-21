VIDEO: Kyler Murray returns to Allen HS to throw to Antonio Brown

Three football players with uncertain futures worked out together at a powerhouse high school.

Kyler Murray returned to Allen High School (Texas) for a workout with Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown, an Oklahoma teammate of Murray’s and cousin of the NFL star over the weekend.

Murray, an alumnus of Allen, won a pair of championships with the team and was the ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2014. He attended Texas A&M for a year before transferring to Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starter.

He settled one question about whether he would choose to play baseball or football professionally, but his NFL team has yet to be decided.

Marquise Brown, who attended Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (Hollywood, Fl.), played JuCo ball before transferring to Oklahoma. He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Antonio Brown’s future is just as unclear as the draftees. After conflict between him and the front office, the Steelers said they’re willing to trade him.

If a team does make an acceptable offer, they would be receiving arguably the best WR in the game. He has averaged more than 1,500 receiving yards over the last six seasons and has more than 100 receptions in every year.

The Twitter video shows Murray throwing a touchdown pass which Brown caught over his shoulder.

With both available this offseason, could that be the first connection of many between the two?