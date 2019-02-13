VIDEO: Laeticia Amihere's latest dunk shows Fran Belibi has company

USA Today Sports

Canadian native Laeticia Amihere may not have quite the prodigious vertical leap of Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora, Colo.) star Fran Belibi, but she is still a transcendent female athlete.

Need proof? Check out Amihere’s recent trip through the layup lane.

That’s a dynamic Amihere elevating and throwing down as her teammates fire up a few shots in a pregame shootaround. Amihere took off from the middle of the paint.

What will be fascinating to see is if and when Amihere and Belibi face off at the next level. Belibi will attend Stanford and brings with her both an ever-improving, well-rounded game to go alongside her explosive dunking. Amihere will play for South Carolina, where she is part of a monster recruiting class and will have four more years to continue to improve her athleticism.

Given the dominance of both programs, the odds of getting a Stanford-South Carolina and Belibi-Amihere face off is better than it might initially seem. And if that happens, with both teams featuring explosive female dunkers might just break the internet.

