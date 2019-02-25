USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Latest bizarre LaMelo Ball on-court incident involves a 'streaker'

Photo: Sean Logan/The Arizona Republic

VIDEO: Latest bizarre LaMelo Ball on-court incident involves a 'streaker'

Boys Basketball

VIDEO: Latest bizarre LaMelo Ball on-court incident involves a 'streaker'

By February 25, 2019

By: |

Give this to Arizona Compass Prep (Glendale, Ariz.) : It figured out a new way to slow down LaMelo Ball.

Ball, who rolled to 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in a SPIRE Academy (Geneva, Ohio) beatdown of Compass, was nevertheless briefly waylaid by an on-court streaker in the fourth quarter.

We use the term “streaker” loosely, because the young man who spent some uninvited time on the Glendale Community College court was never fully nude. Rather, he was just shirtless, still wearing a nice, fresh pair of shorts before he eventually sprinted out of the gym via an exit door.

As you can see in the highlight below, just as with the on court skirmish that emerged during a SPIRE game last week, LaMelo wanted nothing to do with the shirtless crusader, steering far wide of his berth.

As for the remainder of LaMelo’s performance, a more full accounting of his highlights follows below. It was another LaMelo performance, full of impressive shotmaking and offensive skills, as well as the occasional oddity.

A psuedo streaker certainly qualifies as that.

, , , , , Boys Basketball, Outside The Box, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/video-latest-bizarre-lamelo-ball-on-court-incident-involves-a-streaker
VIDEO: Latest bizarre LaMelo Ball on-court incident involves a 'streaker'
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.