VIDEO: Latest mixtape from Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi shows impressive quickness

It’s been well documented here and elsewhere that Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, is already emerging as a legitimate hoops talent. Now the 13-year-old’s latest highlight mixtape, from her Dad’s MAMBA Sports Academy squad, more directly showcases why she stands out.

No, it isn’t the shooting along the perimeter, though Bryant does have a definite touch there. And it isn’t the confidence, either. There are players of a similar age who have both of those things.

It’s Gigi Bryant’s quickness that truly stands out. On multiple times across the course of her highlight, Bryant simply out-quicks her opponents, either spinning around them into the lane, or slipping through to get her hands on the ball and jam up a move defensively.

Combine that quickness with native tenaciousness and determination, and you’ve got a truly promising young player.

It’s still far too early to consider the younger Bryant a surefire future collegiate champion or the like. Still, if she continues to develop and build on her current advantages, the sky is the limit.