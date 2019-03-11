VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. channels Dad on wild block at the rim

LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. has spent his eighth grade season playing for Crossroads School in Southern California. Now he’s back on the AAU circuit with the Blue Chips, and he wasted no time landing in the highlights.

First off, the set up: Bronny found himself too deep on defense to contest a shot on the perimeter. His opponent used the free space to get a running start at the rim, which set up what appeared to be an easy layup.

It wasn’t, and for that, the Blue Chips have young Bronny to thank.

As what seemed to be a gimmee layup made it to the rim, Bronny elevated far higher than expected and swatted the shot straight out of the frame. To call it impressive is an understatement.

Here’s Bronny going to work:

As noted by Complex, the block was almost an identical facsimile of one LeBron once pulled off in the NBA Finals. Don’t believe us? Check it out:

That was the good news. The tougher side was the final result. After Bronny had given the Chips a last minute lead, their foes came down the floor and somehow escaped with a wild, deep three for the win after a series of fortuitous bounces.

Of course, the loss doesn’t take anything away from Bronny’s personal highlights, of which this is almost certainly the first of the 2019 season.