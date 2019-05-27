VIDEO: LeBron James had a mid-tourney shootaround with son's teammate Gabe Cupps

LeBron James Jr.’s high school and AAU teammates always have to live with the celebrity factor that comes from LeBron James himself. That has positives — increased exposure for previously unknown players, other celebrity basketball players sitting courtside — as well as stress that can come from all that additional recognition and pressure.

Young Gabe Cupps is only seeing the benefits.

After delivering a series of huge shots for their squad, Cupps found himself in an impromptu shoot around with the elder LeBron James, with LeBron sending over extra shots to Cupps, as you can see above.

So, how did Cupps get there? Just check out a couple of his huge shots below.

That’s why Gabe Cupps is my HERO 💫 pic.twitter.com/eHuf24IbAE — Overtime (@overtime) May 26, 2019

GABE CUPPS IS A LEGEND 💰 pic.twitter.com/rkGiumeSj8 — Overtime (@overtime) May 26, 2019

A flair for the dramatic, big shoots with defenders in his face, a knack for getting his hands to the ball, even when he has no right to get to it? Sound like anyone else you’ve seen play over the last 15 years?