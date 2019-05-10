VIDEO: Los Angeles high school softball star ejected for collision running to first base

Chatsworth High School (Los Angeles) advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) City Section Open Division quarterfinal thanks in significant part due to the dominant pitching of Ava Justman.

Yet it’s something Justman did after making contact with the ball herself that could change the entire complexion of the City Section tournament.

As reported by the Los Angeles Daily News, Justman was ejected after she collided with San Pedro (Calif.) High School’s first baseman, Brianna Ventura. The collision occurred smack dab in the middle of the first base line, sending Ventura to the ground and inspiring the umpire to hand Justman an ejection.

You can see the play below and judge for yourself.

VIDEO: Ava Justman was ejected for this play. The umpire called it “malicious contact”. I don’t see it. pic.twitter.com/nYgtAT1job — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) May 9, 2019

That call stood, leaving Justman to watch the final two innings of her team’s 2-0 victory from the dugout, all while pondering the fact that she’ll now be forced to miss the City Section Open Division semifinals.

“I’ve always been taught to run through,” Justman told the Daily News. “It was never my intention to knock her over. I respect San Pedro, they’re a great team.

“When I found out I was ejected, I cried. But I quickly realized I needed to be a good teammate, so I cheered from the dugout.”

She’ll have to do more cheering for her team’s next game, with the hope that the now 20-2 starter will get a chance to take the pitching circle in a championship game.