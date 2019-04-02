USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Louisiana sophomore DT Jai Reed squats 625 pounds in full beast mode

Jai Reed is a beast.

A sophomore defensive tackle at Assumption High School (Napoleonville, La.), Reed is 5-foot-8 and 275 pounds. And while he may be slightly undersized up front for Assumption, he has more than ample strength to make up for it.

Want proof? Don’t worry, he’s here for that. Check out Reed squatting an otherworldly 625 pounds:

Remember, this is a 16-year-old taking care of a 625-pound squat as if it’s no big deal.

The big takeaway is that Reed is obviously freakishly strong. If he continues to add height to his frame, the sky is the limit on the football field. If he doesn’t, well, he’s definitely got a future in powerlifting.

