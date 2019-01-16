VIDEO: Mass. G Tre Hodge scores team's final 8 points, including block into game-winning, Hail Mary trey

Holy cow, have a finish Tre Hodge!

Hodge, the star combo guard for Sabis High School (Springfield, Mass.), found a way to deliver his team’s final eight points as Sabis mounted a furious comeback to edge Chicopee (Mass.) Comprehensive High School at the buzzer.

And this wasn’t just any buzzer beater, either. Check out Hodge’s insane block — keep in mind, he’s 6-foot, 150 pounds, and perhaps only that in a Charles Barkley sense — and he was the man who delivered the furious chase down block underneath the basket that created the opening for his last second bomb.

And even THAT comeback was only made possible by Hodge’s prior heroics. As noted by a number of Springfield social media accounts, Sabis trailed by five with less than a minute remaining. First Hodge hit a bucket, then helped contribute tight defense that led to a chance to tie … which he delivered on with another clutch trey to knot things up.

Here’s a longer cut that includes the three that tied the game as well:

That, of course, set the stage for that final curtain call, which goes down as one of the buzzer beaters of the year regardless of surrounding circumstances.

All in all, a nice night of work for Mr. Hodge and his teammates (but especially Mr. Hodge).