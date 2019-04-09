VIDEO: Massive brawl in Penn.-N.Y. travel basketball game could lead to charges

Local police are investigating the potential to bring charges in connection with a massive brawl that unfolded after a travel basketball game in Erie, Penn.

As reported by Erie ABC affiliate WJET, a travel basketball game between East Rochester, New York, and Erie Elite at McDowell Senior High School (Erie, Penn.) set the stage for a brawl between players that eventually led to parents on the court fighting with players and each other.

The video below documents the brawl, which appeared to escalate when a Rochester player appeared to run at a pair of Erie players after the game. His haymakers set off the intervention of parents and coaches, who then were pushed and became entangled in verbal and physical altercations of their own.

It’s difficult to determine what the Millcreek Police might charge, and whom they might charge in the incident. What is certain is that the layers of individuals in the event, and the fact that both teenagers and parents were physically involved will only muddy any determinations of culpability.