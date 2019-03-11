VIDEO: Mookie Cooper's 7v7 goal line grab an early spring best

Mookie Cooper had a very newsworthy weekend.

After kicking things off by decommitting from Texas less than a month after pledging to the Longhorns, Cooper took the Adidas Fast 7v7 tournament by storm. While the wide out flexed his versatility throughout the weekend, he especially stole the spotlight with one play at the goal line.

With a pass lofted toward the end zone, Cooper had to come back to the ball. He held maybe a slight size advantage over his defender, though the emphasis there is on slight.

The real advantage, it turns out, was in his fight.

That is a very impressive catch, and it underscores why everyone is after the latest apex talent at St. Louis Trinity Catholic. At 5-foot-11, he may not be the biggest elite receiver in the Class of 2020, but he’s also not going to be easily denied.