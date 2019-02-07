VIDEO: Nebraska City's Bryce Levy hit a shot of the year contender from behind the backboard

There are very few circumstances in a basketball season where someone might be asked to attempt a shot from behind the backboard. Bryce Levy somehow found himself in such a predicament during a recent game for Nebraska City (Neb.), and the result was jaw-dropping.

That’s Levy, forced out of bounds on the baseline but still finding a way to get up a shot … and hit said shot. The most amazing part about the bucket is that Levy actually looks like he’s in control as he releases the shot, even as he’s knowingly being forced out of the play.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior plays bigger than his frame and, while he’s been limited to marginal stats, he has delivered in a handful of key and unique moments, just like the one above. One half of the senior Levy twins — the two are combining for roughly 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game in a league where the winning score in games often winds up in the 40s, 50s or 60s.

The bad news for Levy is that the results on the court have not gone as they might have hoped, with Nebraska City sure to finish with a losing record and outside the playoffs, looking in.

The good news? It makes buckets like the one scored by Bryce Levy all the more special.