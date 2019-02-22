VIDEO: Ohio HS senior Tavell Simms produces greatest flipping entrance ever on senior night

Tavell Simms may not be the marquee player for Thurgood Marshall High School in Dayton, Ohio, but we’re willing to call him the team’s most exciting player … at least when it comes to entrances.

Given the start on the team’s senior night, Simms made his entrance a veritable Olympic floor routine, running off the bench and landing three flips before enthusiastically trotting to go shake hands with the referees and opponents.

The entrance was the first highlight of an emotional homecourt send off for Simms and his classmates. The next came when they wrapped up a 75-64 victory against Stivers School for the Arts (Dayton, Ohio).

When coach finally puts you in the starting lineup 🤩 (via @ShawnyMac5) pic.twitter.com/ekum60GUKI — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2019

Simms is still searching for a collegiate opportunity, so it’s possible that this is the last flip-flopping entrance we’ll ever see from the teen. If so, that’s a shame, but at least he can take comfort in knowing that he went out in style.