VIDEO: One-armed Florida 8-year-old hits inside-the-park home runs in back-to-back Little League games

The fact that Jim Abbott could pitch — exceedingly well at that — with just one hand made anything seem possible on a baseball field. Now one Florida Little Leaguer is showing his teammates that the same wonder can be produced with a bat, too.

Young Tommy Morrissey has already gained some attention for swinging a golf club extraordinarily well while using just one hand. The 8-year-old has now diversified his sports participation and is competing for the Cardinals of the Palm Beach Gardens Florida Youth Athletic Association Little League.

To say the results of Morrissey’s early season at-bats have been impressive is an understatement. May we present the evidence?

Exhibit A) Home run No. 1, on opening day:

Exhibit B) Home run No. 2, in game number two:

A couple things here: First, if there was any doubt before, Morrissey is quite the athlete. Those are solid base hits. Second, the kid has wheels. Some others his age might have ended up on third base or possibly even cut down at home (on the second homer in particular). Not Morrissey.

In fact, nothing seems to be off limits for Morrissey, which is both genuinely inspiring and refreshing. If some of that rubs off on his teammates and opponents, they’ll be all the better for it … even if it means watching him hit a couple home runs against them.