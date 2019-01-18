VIDEO: Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew already looks like a star QB at age 13

It’s not news to say that the Manning family is football royalty. From Archie Manning’s career at the dawn of the New Orleans Saints to son Peyton and Eli Manning’s Super Bowl-winning runs, the Manning family has seen a steady stream of success at the quarterback position.

Now it appears the first to take up the mantle in the next generation is already coming.

Meet Arch Manning, the son of Peyton and Eli’s older brother Cooper. Named for his father (obviously), Arch Manning is currently 13 and a middle school student at Isidore Newman School, the same New Orleans school where Cooper, Peyton and Eli all attended. Arch is a quarterback (of course), and started for Newman’s seventh grade football team this fall. He even wore both his uncle’s jersey numbers (Eli’s No. 10 and Peyton’s No. 16) at different times in the past two seasons.

Let’s just say he already throws a pretty ball:

Naturally, it’s far too early to know if this youngest Manning scion will follow in his uncle’s footsteps into the family vocation (standing under center and throwing a football). What does seem like a fair assumption is that he’s going to give it his best shot, and that there will be a very familiar look lining up and throwing the ball deep wearing the Greenies jersey for the next few years.