VIDEO: Powerline Drill with NPF Pitcher Ally Carda

Power. Control. Consistency. Although it seems like an easy part of the softball pitcher’s mechanics, the direction and drive toward the plate is one of the most important — and often overlooked — elements of the delivery.

Without proper direction and drive, the pitcher stands a chance, ironically, of getting lost in the circle.

In this exclusive YSPN360 video, Chicago Bandits’ (National Pro Fastpitch League) dual threat, Ally Carda, demonstrates the Powerline Drill — a simple technique that will help the young hurlers out there develop correct direction and drive during their delivery, leaving them in control of the circle!

