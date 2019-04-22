VIDEO: Remember Marshawn Lynch's epic high school interview on his birthday

(2003) In honor of Marshawn Lynch's birthday, it's only right to bring back his absolutely classic postgame interview in HS. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/lKXKBahV7i — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) April 22, 2019

If you didn’t know, today is Marshawn Lynch’s birthday. Happy birthday Beast Mode! And, in honor of Lynch’s feliz cumpleaños, someone dug up this gem from his time at Oakland (Calif.) Technical High School.

That’s how you do it, ladies and gentlemen. If you’re a running back and you had a great game and your linemen were opening holes up for you all day (heck, all season!) you go and “find a way to treat my linemen to Sizzler.” Yes, that’s what was coming next, which almost dates the clip beyond it’s actual occurrence in 2003 (yes, Sizzler did still exist in 2003).

The San Francisco East Bay Player of the Year was a four-star recruit who picked Cal to be close to home, among other things. And we all know what happened next, between medical cart joy rides to snubbing the media and Skittles and chicken wings in socks and, well, you get the idea.

So happy birthday again, Beast Mode. We may never get another one like you, if only because of all the ad hoc media training that today’s young players undergo. That’s a shame, because you’ve certainly always made things much, much more entertaining.