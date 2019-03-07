USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Seventh grader Jada Kenner wins N.Y. high school 300m title, sets age world record

To say that seventh grader Jada Kenner had a big Saturday is an understatement.

Kenner, a 12-year-old at The Tapestry Charter School, competed with her school’s team at the New York State high school championship indoor track meet. Lining up in her best event, the 300 meter sprint, she burst out of the gate and raced to a state title … and a world record for her age in the process.

“I didn’t know how to process it at first. Like, I started crying and I was very happy and then I started crying again and then I started smiling it was like, very complicated,” the diminutive Kenner told Buffalo ABC affiliate WKBW.

Incredibly, the record-setting sprint was just one of two records earned by the teen at the meet on Staten Island; she also ran a leg of the school’s record-setting 4×200 relay.

According to the teen, the Olympics is her ultimate goal. She has another two years to reach that goal, and her times already would put her on course to at least be in contention.

A ninth grader at the Olympics? Don’t laugh, it could happen. Kenner is just that fast, and progressing every day.

