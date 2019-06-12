VIDEO: Shaqir O'Neal dunks over his brother, UCLA's Shareef O'Neal in Shaq son battle

Shaqir O’Neal will still be at the Crossroads School next year, albeit sans Bronny James. He’s prepping for the coming season the best way he knows how, participating in offseason scrimmages with his brother, UCLA’s Shareef O’Neal, and other elite prospects.

One of those scrimmages led to a moment Shaqir has likely thought about for ages: Dunking (kind of) on his elder brother.

As you can see in the video above, Shaqir elevates and throws down an impressive dunk just in front of his brother’s outstretched hands on defense. It wasn’t a world-beating dunk, but it didn’t have to be to land on the highlight reel. After all, his brother was there.

The 6-foot-3 Shaqir O’Neal is still listed as a shooting guard. He doesn’t yet have his brother’s size, but he’s busy developing a refined game at an even younger age (he’s currently 16).

Only time will tell if the younger O’Neal brother follows older brother’s lead to UCLA. In the meantime, they’ll have to settle for practice battles away from Westwood. You can be sure Shareef is ready for revenge.