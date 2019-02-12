VIDEO: Shaq's 12-year-old daughter Me'arah O'Neal is already a 6-foot-3 baller

Like all of Shaquille O’Neal’s children, Me’arah O’Neal has so much of her dad in her. A 12-year-old growing up in Southern California, she was born into basketball royalty and is now starting to showcase that natural talent on the court.

Let’s just say the first highlight doesn’t disappoint.

My 12 year old sister has a pro package !! 👀👀👀 shes cold pic.twitter.com/9I05l1FHh2 — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 9, 2019

As posted to Twitter by her older brother Shareef O’Neal, Me’arah is emerging as a force for the middle school program at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, Calif. For a 12-year-old, she has truly refined moves. After all, how many female middle schoolers have you seen with a behind-the-back, turnaround jumper to pull out of their back pocket whenever? Add in the fact that she’s already 6-foot-3, and it’s a wonder that she isn’t already drowning in Division I offers.

One other interesting note: Unlike other relatives, the youngest O’Neal sister isn’t using one of her father’s numbers. Instead of flexing a 32 or 34, Me’Arah O’Neal is suiting up as number 23.