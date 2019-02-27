VIDEO: Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal is now throwing down monster high school dunks in pink shoes

Shaquille O’Neal’s younger son, Shaqir O’Neal, is back in the highlight game, and its only partially because of his shoes.

While older brother Shareef O’Neal sits out his first season at UCLA, Shaqir is back at Crossroads Academy throwing down dunks. One of the most impressive efforts he’s produced recently came in a warm up line.

As part of the synchronized dunking trend, Shaqir O’Neal took off during a recent practice (we think for Crossroads? Though we’re not 100 percent sure) from the middle of the key in mid-stride, elevated and threw down a tomahawk jam that was positively thunderous.

And, as if to ensure the play was worthy of all the highlights, the younger O’Neal added a bit of pizazz by donning bright, pepto bismol shoes.

The jam is just the latest step forward in the youngest O’Neal’s game, both of the on-court and sartorial nature.