VIDEO: Skyy Clark tossed a midcourt bounce pass assist to Niven Glover

Watch out below! No, not so much for the dunk itself. For the pass!

During Overtime’s Brooklyn streetball-inspired takeover, budding point guard Skyy Clark — a five-star Heritage Christian High School (Riverside, Calif.) freshman star — earned an assist on a terrific dunk by Niven Glover, Florida dunker extraordinaire.

Forget for a moment Glover’s slam, which was truly worthy of a second look, as his highlights always are. Just focus on Clark’s pass, which may be the most audacious assist attempt since the end of the And1 Mixtape Tour (that might be a stretch … but not by much).

Clark sent off the pass from midcourt. He used a bounce pass and not a traditional assist. Said bounce pass was a high-arching bubble pass that was so lofty it literally slipped off the screen during part of the highlight.

Sure, this was an all-star game style set up, but even in those environs, trying a bounce pass assist from that far back is remarkable.

It will be hard for Clark to top that assist no matter what he does next. On the other side of that coin, he has three more high school seasons to do just that. Based on what we’ve already seen, it would be foolish to bet against him.