VIDEO: Spencer Myers delivers a win on wild buzzer beater from just inside half court

Before we get into Spencer Myers’ remarkable buzzer beater, let’s all appreciate that his buzzer beater didn’t go off the glass. Now about the senior’s most recent magic act.

Myers, in black, received the ball far, far too far away to get up a reasonable shot. Somehow that’s exactly what happened when he got an open look at the basket from the volleyball line just inside of mid-court, and he made the most of it.

Really! No bank from that distance! Just a smooth entrance. That’s truly something.

Bro called game from the VOLLEYBALL LINE 🤫 @SpencerMyers24 pic.twitter.com/p6QNsfucqH — Overtime (@overtime) February 20, 2019

We have no idea whether Myers’ wonder shot will serve as the highlight of his high school hoops career or just an appetizer that proves to be far from it. We’ll find out soon enough, though for now we can all enjoy his wild buzzer beater just like his teammates.