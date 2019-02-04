VIDEO: Super 25 G Jalen Green's latest epic dunk came on a bounce pass self-assist

San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.) star Jalen Green is a walking highlight machine.

Last week, he was named one of the midseason Player of the Year candidates in the Pacific region, averaging 29.0 points, six assists and 8.6 rebounds per game at the time.

The No. 4-ranked player in the Class of 2020 USA TODAY Super 25, Green is always ready to make a jaw dropping play.

Case in point:

That’s Green during a recent blowout win. Yes, the dunk is really all about the self-assist, but what’s wrong with that?

Green is explosive. He can serve as a facilitator and he isn’t afraid to pull up when he’s open. He’s incredibly exciting to watch … and that’s when he’s not feeding himself shake-your-head assists.

When he is? Well, let’s just say there aren’t many in any class, nationwide, who are more fun to watch.