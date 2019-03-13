VIDEO: Terrifying light pole collapse injures high school soccer player, ref

A terrifying and sudden light pole collapse during a high school soccer game in Arkansas left a a player with injuries to his head and leg and one of the game’s referees with two broken bones in his leg.

As reported by Arkansas CBS affiliate KFSM, an undisclosed Mena (Ark.) High School soccer player and referee were both hospitalized after the sudden collapse of during a multi-team soccer jamboree injured both. No players from Mena’s opponent, Dardenelle (Ark.) High School, were injured, but the referee in question suffered a more serious injury, with a broken tibia and fibula.

The terrifying sudden accident, which was captured on video and shared across social media, led to the sudden postponement of the match and the closing of the field. According to KSFM, the field will remain locked until a further evaluation can determine what may have caused the collapse.

⁦@racaldwe⁩ High School boys tournament at Clarksville, Mena vs Dardanelle, Sat, 3/9/19. Wind broke light pole, Mena player with cuts to head and leg, referee with both bones broken in leg. Both taken to hospital via ambulance pic.twitter.com/au4mPMtVAu — Steve Harvey (@SteveHarveyAR) March 10, 2019

The accident won’t delay the season, though it might just prove to be a critical moment in Mena’s season. After all, there are few things that bring a team together better than overcoming sudden unexpected adversity and trauma, particularly when it can be addressed in relatively straightforward fashion.