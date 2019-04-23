VIDEO: Texas high school freshman football player Kevin Adams squats 505 lbs

USA Today Sports

Kevin Adams is too young to be a major high school football recruit, but he may be on his way. He certainly has the raw strength and athleticism to reach some heights.

As chronicled in the video below, Adams is already up to a 505-pound squat in his first offseason as a Cedar Park (Texas) High School football player. The freshman got a full round of teammate support while walking up to the bar, got a clean lift behind it and proceeded to squat the full weight with zero drama.

While Adams’ strength is enough to turn heads, his athleticism shouldn’t be overlooked, either. Here’s Adams scoring in a spring 7v7 event with a near unstoppable burst:

Check out the third tab above. That’s promise and potential in the rough. What’s in the future? Who knows. For now, suffice to say that Adams is off to a very strong start.

