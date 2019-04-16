VIDEO: Texas high school guard Antwon Norman threw down a dunk of the spring contender

Antwon Norman may play for a traditional Texas basketball power but he’s still flown largely under the radar through his first three high school seasons.

Perhaps that will finally end now.

During a spring circuit game, the 6-foot point guard took off from a half-step inside the free throw line and then soared like an eagle toward the rim where he threw down a monstrous, overpowering slam.

Idk what’s more disgusting, the dunk or the vid quality 😭 @ANTWONNORMAN pic.twitter.com/WPdKpE2hGQ — Overtime (@overtime) April 16, 2019

Now that is impressive.

Even after that dunk, Norman has plenty of work to do to increase his exposure. The Yates team is an annual state contender, and Norman is now eager to prove he belongs as a headliner. That wild dunk was a good first start/