VIDEO: The high school basketball buzzer beater that did, then didn't count, in Minnesota

Buzzer beaters are dramatic, by their very nature. Still, there may have never been as wild a turn of events as the one that unfolded during a Minnesota Class 2A sectional final.

In this case, it wasn’t just from the shot, but the deliberations over whether the shot should count, all with a state tournament berth on the line.

As reported by our Gannett partners at the St. Cloud Times, Melrose (Minn.) High School and Albany (Minn.) High were locked in a tight, one-point scrap with a Class 2A sectional title on the line.

With just seconds remaining, a bucket to take a 52-51 lead sent the Melrose fans who traveled to the game into near madness.

The buzzer beater COUNTED… and then it didn’t 😳 WAIT FOR THE END 🚨 (via @jdarthur20) pic.twitter.com/Ky1JRKqeYc — Overtime (@overtime) March 17, 2019

Still, there was more than enough time for Albany to mount a final shot. And all seemed to be lining up for Albany, with a shot that appeared ticketed for a game-winner.

Instead, it was determined that Hahn’s shot wasn’t released before the buzzer, and that made Melrose a worthy state representative, not to mention one in the NFL. The decision sent the Melrose fans into celebrations, with the most exuberant spreading on to the court, just moments after Albany fans had run on to the court themselves.

Making matters worse for Albany? The school’s girls team fell in a shootout itself the same night on the other side of the state.