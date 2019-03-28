VIDEO: The KIPP Whittier Middle School basketball team intros jumped the shark (in a good way)

The Chicago Bulls of the 1990s may have started it, but the wild, stylized, strobe-flashing sports intros had long since become so ubiquitous that it was only a matter of time before they became embraced all the way down in youth sports.

Ladies and gentlemen, that time is now.

The KIPP Whittier Middle School basketball team, in Camden N.J., comes out to games using the following wild-style intros:

They got serious with the middle school player intros 🤯 (via @Koor25) pic.twitter.com/yaKRdsQK2w — Overtime (@overtime) March 27, 2019

That is … serious. And definitely, without a doubt, over the top. In a good way, of course.

Sure, competition is important, but not in middle school. Sports should be all about participation and loving the games for themselves. That’s the beauty of middle school sports.

We could be wrong, but something tells us the players have a lot more fun when they come out to these intros. Who can blame them.