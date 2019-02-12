VIDEO: The national anthem wouldn't play. So Iowa students surprised everyone by singing it themselves.

Typically at North Polk High School, the national anthem is ready to play over the sound system prior to the start of a game.

But Friday’s (Feb. 1) girls basketball game between North Polk and Roland-Story was anything but typical.

The public address announcer, Bill Capaldo, sang the first few lines of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” And then the entire crowd join in during a moving rendition captured by Sam Lozado at WHO-TV.

So the recording of the national anthem didn’t work at the @npgirlsbb game tonight. So the entire room sang the national anthem and no one missed a single beat. @SoundOFF13 pic.twitter.com/eQnPrxRk16 — Sam Lozada (@SamLozada) February 2, 2019

“At first, I was concerned why the technology didn’t work because I’m supposed to make sure it works,” said Rob Sinclair, North Polk athletic director. “Everyone pitched it and they pitched in on both sides.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of those who watched online.

Sinclair said the school district has received overwhelming responses from people across the country. He got a voicemail from a woman in California who said she was impressed with everyone at the game. The school also received an email from someone in Missouri who praised their actions.

“It was a nice experience and for the kids and the fans and all that were there,” Sinclair said.