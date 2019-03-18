VIDEO: The Opening Regionals faceoff between WR Demond Demas and DB Faizal Akinlusi was epic

Want to see something fun? This is what happens when you pit two top athletes against each other with something on the line.

First, the backdrop: As documented here, Demond Demas is one of the most talented wide receiver prospects in the Class of 2020. The Tomball (Texas) High wideout is a five-star prospect, a Texas A&M commit and a flat-out baller who competes on every route in every practice.

Enter Faizal Akinlusi. A fellow Houston-area stud, though not ranked as highly as Demas, Akinlusi still shutdown the higher-wattage star in their first drill together at The Opening South Texas Regional in Houston.

Then Demas did something almost unheard of on a stage like that: He demanded the route be run again.

DB (@faaiiz15): Wins the first rep. WR (@DemondDemas1): "LINE IT BACK UP THEN!" Some good battles goin' on out here in Houston 👀 pic.twitter.com/DemDLXxdyc — The Opening (@TheOpening) March 17, 2019

The result the second time around ended up in Demas’ favor, as you can see in the video directly above. That was courtesy an almost spot perfect route from the receiver and his trademark fight for the ball.

Still, the biggest and most touching takeaway may have been the respect both players showed for one another as they got up off the turf following the second run.

This is as good as drills can get. One player with nothing to lose (Akinlusi) throwing his full talent and ambition to the wind and hoping for the best. Another player with everything to lose competing as if he was the underdog, because he simply doesn’t care.

From start to finish, the brief encounter reinforced Demas’ potential greatness and it may have helped put Akinlusi more firmly on a national (or at least a regional) radar. That’s full credit to both players.