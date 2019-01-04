USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Theo Wease Jr. was robbed of one spectacular Under Armour TD, still scored another

Theo Wease Jr. rolled into Thursday night’s Under Armour All-America game aiming to prove that he is the nation’s top prep wide receiver.

Message received.

Wease, a Chosen 25 prospect and Oklahoma signee, pulled in two remarkable touchdown grabs during the first half of the 2019 Under Armour game, though the first was called incomplete; replay appeared to indicate it was a good catch, but since the Under Armour Game does not use instant replay it remained an incompletion.

Judge for yourself:

While that scoring reception didn’t count, his second certainly did. The Allen (Texas) High School product was able to drag his feet perfectly near the back of the end zone as he kept a pass from Penn State-bound 4-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. inbounds and held on for the most impressive touchdown of the game’s early stages.

The best news for Oklahoma fans? The Sooners-signee knew exactly how to celebrate his touchdown: With a Horns down on the sideline throne.

