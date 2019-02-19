VIDEO: This 11-year-old Polish futsal player scored the most amazing goal you'll ever see

First off, don’t feel bad that you haven’t heard of Bartosz Kuśmierczyk before. No one heard the name Bartosz Kuśmierczyk before Monday, when his weekend goal came to light and began bouncing around ye olde internet.

And even if you had heard of Bartosz Kuśmierczyk, you wouldn’t be able to pronounce his name. But that’s neither here nor there.

Najpiękniejsze trafienie tegorocznego Turnieju o Puchar Prezesa PZPN❓🤔 Proszę bardzo – play, replay, replay, replay 🎥⤵ pic.twitter.com/ln84uhsFeT — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) February 17, 2019

What’s important is that Kuśmierczyk somehow connected on one of the most impressive goals you will ever see.

Seriously, let’s try to see Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo pull that off.

No, we have no idea whether Kuśmierczyk will be able to get his raw instincts and talent to transfer over to the elite outdoor game. Nor do we know whether he’ll ever get the chance. What we do know is that he’s already instinctively doing things at age 11 that most of us can’t even dream of pulling off in our lifetimes. And that’s something.