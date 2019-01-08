VIDEO: This distraction from a fifth/sixth grade Mass. girls game is the most creative play of the year

We’re less than a week into 2019, but we already have a frontrunner for most clever and creative play of the year. Even more remarkable: It comes from a girls youth basketball game.

The play you see directly below comes from a Massachusetts fifth/sixth grade girls basketball game. The Dalton Warriors — that’s the team in blue — were in the midst of an unfortunate blowout loss to host Pittsfield (they were down 37-4) when the coaching staff implemented operation opossum: When the point guard neared the top of the key, all four of her teammates dropped to the court in an attempt to distract the defense.

It worked like a charm. While the point guard could have driven the lane for a potentially congested layup, she instead let fly from 16 feet, where she was unguarded by a befuddled defense.

(Almost) nothing but net.

It was an impressive play design, and even more impressive execution. That was the good news. The bad news? The Warriors still lost by nearly 30.

The other good news? According to Kelly Riechert, mother of one of the players involved, operation opossum was so exciting for the team that the Warriors pretty well forgot they was on the wrong end of a 30-point blowout. Given their age, isn’t that a lot more important anyway?