VIDEO: This inbounds dunk by freshman Jak'hai Washington is so powerful its intimidating

There are impressive inbounds dunk plays, and then there’s this slam from St. Luke’s School (New Canaan, Conn.) freshman star Jak’hai Washington. Look out below doesn’t do it justice.

Let’s just consider all the ways this dunk is straight up preposterous:

1) Washington comes flying in out of nowhere. He’s practically loitering on the edge of the key until just before the ball is released, and then next thing you know he’s on top of the rim. That’s explosiveness.

2) He threw down that dunk with such lateral force it’s almost a wonder he didn’t tear away the rim in the process. Seriously.

3) If there’s been a more Zion Williamson-esque dunk this year, we haven’t seen it. Go ahead and squint your eyes while blowing up the resolution on this jam and tell us you don’t see a little bit of Zion. Thought so.

Though the play has just begun blowing up across social media, the inbounds slam actually came from an earlier game this year against Hopkins, a 77-62 St. Luke’s victory.

2022 wing Jah'khi Washington is making an impression at #JrFAA. St. Luke's School (CT) product. pic.twitter.com/fAah1Qz2iu — Future150.com (@Future150) July 31, 2017

Not that the final score is a particularly memorable factor when there’s a dunk like that. All people will remember is the Class of 2022 high flying beast who obliterated Hopkins’ soul with a monster jam on an inbound play.