VIDEO: This is how an AAU basketball team turns a chase-down block into an assisted dunk

Sometimes a play makes you give credit all around. In this case, particular kudos go to the members of the 10th grade Sarasota Mambas who somehow unexpectedly created two gimme attempts at the bucket and a steal on the same play.

First off, here’s what happened: With an opponent coming down the floor, Pete Goldberg stepped in and swiped away the ball for a clean steal. He pivoted and hit teammate Jon Blanding, who was streaking up the floor for a breakaway opportunity.

Blanding appeared set for an easy layup when a defender came screaming in behind for a truly impressive chase down block. The good news for Goldberg, Blanding and their teammates is that that wasn’t the end of the play.

Instead, teammate Alex Reda had been trailing behind the play and came soaring in for an ESPN-highlight worthy follow slam that sent him careening to the baseline.

Here’s the play. Check it out for yourself:

The block turned into an off the backboard alley 🤯 (via @brandonk989) pic.twitter.com/2a9Em8gDc1 — Overtime (@overtime) February 25, 2019

That … is … something. Obviously, it’s unlikely the Mambas could have pulled that off again if they tried. Their coaches will probably be relieved for that, even if it’s almost sure to finish the year as the top highlight of the season.