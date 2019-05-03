VIDEO: This wild catch by Bobo Stewart was ... somehow a catch?

Of all the ridiculous, wild receptions at the recent The Opening regional events, none was more remarkable than the one pulled in by Da’Qon “Bobo” Stewart.

A three-star South Carolina commit who stars for North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, N.C.) High School, Stewart was competing at the recent Opening Regionals in Charlotte when he found himself matched up in a very tight one-on-one coverage drill.

The pass to Stewart was sent a bit too far to the sidelines. It wasn’t really catchable. Yet Stewart made a play on the ball anyway and was rewarded for it because of pretty amazing hands and sheer tenacity.

Don’t take our words for it:

As at least one commenter noted, it looks as though Stewart may have paid a price for the catch, too, as he came down clutching his shoulder, which Stewart seemed to confirm himself as well.

Great experience wouldn’t mind doing it again just a little upset that my time at the camp was cut short due to injury https://t.co/EGPh5zqPDU — Da’Qon “BOBO” STEWART (@bobo2lit_) April 29, 2019

Does that make Stewart’s catch even more impressive or heroic? Possibly. For now, let’s all hope that his injury heals fully in time for the senior season he deserves.