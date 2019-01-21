Video Tip: Respect Your Coaches

Disrespect closes doors. On the other hand, respect opens more doors than you ever thought could be opened. Regardless of the situation, show respect to every coach you deal with. Be coachable.

Take constructive criticism. And, show that you have an understanding of what the proper player/coach relationship looks like.

There isn’t a college coach in the country that will knowingly recruit drama into their program.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com