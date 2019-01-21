USA Today Sports

Video Tip: Respect Your Coaches

Video Tip: Respect Your Coaches

High School Sports

Video Tip: Respect Your Coaches

Disrespect closes doors. On the other hand, respect opens more doors than you ever thought could be opened. Regardless of the situation, show respect to every coach you deal with. Be coachable.

Take constructive criticism. And, show that you have an understanding of what the proper player/coach relationship looks like.

There isn’t a college coach in the country that will knowingly recruit drama into their program.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Video Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com

, , High School Sports, Recruiting Column

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/video-tip-respect-your-coaches
Video Tip: Respect Your Coaches
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.