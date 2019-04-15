VIDEO: Tony McCray ran a relay leg so fast it was hard to believe it happened

USA Today Sports

Ever seen an athlete produce something so much better than all their competitors that it’s actually hard to believe that the tape wasn’t doctored?

Well, here you go.

That’s Tony McCray above, a junior football player and sprinter at Coahoma County (Miss.) High School. In the video above, McCray received the baton in what appeared to be a second place spot in a 4×100 relay. By the time he handed it off the event was, for all intents and purposes, over.

McCray completely dropped his opponents as he blazed forward with the baton, and in comparison he looked so fast it was almost as if he had taken on some sort of video game speed.

As shown on Hudl and elsewhere, McCray is a defensive back for Coahoma County football team. That may provide a more direct line for his future, though if not, no one should rule out a nice little run ahead of him on the track (all puns intended).

