VIDEO: Top freshman PG Dior Johnson throws down incredible dunk during Oakland Soliders practice

Dior Johnson, a freshman point guard headed to Findlay Prep in 2020, has gained plenty of attention for his shiftiness and versatility. Now, perhaps he’ll get some for his outrageous bounce, too.

During an Oakland Soldiers AAU practice, Johnson elevated to dunk over a teammate in spectacular fashion, as you can see in the video above.

Johnson has 14 Division I scholarship offers, and he hasn’t played a game at Findlay yet. He’s one of the most exciting guard prospects in recent years, already. And he can dunk like that?

That’s unfair … and it must have all the nation’s top collegiate coaches drooling. After all, only four are still working for another week. For everyone else, recruiting and evaluation begins now.