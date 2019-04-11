VIDEO: Trent Dilfer fires up new high school football players with 125-pound one-arm press

No one can say that Trent Dilfer isn’t investing himself in his new job as a high school football coach.

Dilfer, the longtime ESPN NFL analyst and purveyor of the “Dilfer Dimes” quarterback bit on the network recently landed as the head football coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville. He’s wasted little time in developing a bond with his new student athletes, in part by aggressively taking part in their weight lifting routines.

Here’s Dilfer at an early offseason weight training session, hoping down on the bench without any kind of a warmup:

What can your HS football coach do? Our coach just throws around 125 with no warmup! #BeSetApart #LeadByExample @DilfersDimes pic.twitter.com/OnHp8uqcWs — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) April 11, 2019

One-arm presses in a henley and chinos? Go get it, coach.

While the stunt obviously pumped up his new charges, fellow NFL alum Matt Hasselbeck noted that part of the charm of Dilfer’s lift could very well become a different type of learning experience come Friday: