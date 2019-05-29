VIDEO: Truth Harris' wild dunk caps Under Armour Association tourney

Truth Harris still hasn’t committed his collegiate basketball future, but he’s providing a powerful demonstration of the kind of athleticism he can bring to his next home.

During the Under Armour Association The Workout session, the 5-foot-10 Harris threw down a dunk over a much, much taller teammate.

Let’s just say much taller is an understatement, particularly considering the fact that Harris may not be a true 5-foot-10.

No matter, when you have hops like the Class of 2020 point guard, height is only a relative state of mind.