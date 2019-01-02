VIDEO: Under Armour stars practiced TD celebrations, Deion Sanders thinks they stink

USA Today Sports

Call it a sign of the times. Years ago, gaudy touchdown celebrations in any all-star game would have been met with at least some side-eyed glances, particularly from coaches.

Not anymore.

In fact, in anticipation of Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game, players actively worked on touchdown celebrations at the end of a practice session. What’s more, they had NFL high-stepping legend Deion Sanders watch and grade their acts.

You may have noticed that some of those routines were still a little rough around the edges. Good news: There were multiple practice sessions still to come before Thursday’s game. More good news: Sanders will still be there to critique whatever comes. That’s must-watch TV, folks. Thursday, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

