VIDEO: Under Armour stars practiced TD celebrations, Deion Sanders thinks they stink

Call it a sign of the times. Years ago, gaudy touchdown celebrations in any all-star game would have been met with at least some side-eyed glances, particularly from coaches.

Not anymore.

In fact, in anticipation of Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game, players actively worked on touchdown celebrations at the end of a practice session. What’s more, they had NFL high-stepping legend Deion Sanders watch and grade their acts.

There was a celebration/dance contest after practice today. Deion Sanders was watching closely and gave his take of the celebrations from the recruits. Here are the celebrations, then @DeionSanders take at the end. pic.twitter.com/CqdGwIa29a — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 31, 2018

You may have noticed that some of those routines were still a little rough around the edges. Good news: There were multiple practice sessions still to come before Thursday’s game. More good news: Sanders will still be there to critique whatever comes. That’s must-watch TV, folks. Thursday, ESPN2, 6 p.m.