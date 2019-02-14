USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Virginia Tech signee Andre Gordon throws down in-game 360 slam

There are emphatic dunks, and then there is Andre Gordon’s dunk fest-quality slam that you see below.

Gordon, a 6-foot-2 combo guard who went from Sidney (Ohio) High School to Huntington Prep (W.Va.) and back again, is a Virginia Tech signee and a freakish two-sport athlete. In one of his final regular season contests for Sidney, a victory at Piqua (Ohio) High School, Gordon got the ball on the break and elevated for what can only be called a signature slam: A bona fide 360, smooth as butter.

There are very, very few student-athletes who can throw down a dunk like that. Gordon is one, and Virginia Tech fans should be very excited that he’s on the way next season.

