VIDEO: Watch 14-year-old Mikey Williams clear videographer on incredible slam

Mikey Williams’ star continues to rise. On the weekend that Williams traveled from his native Southern California to Texas to take part in the Hype Sports Winter Jam, a video also emerged showing the 14-year-old throwing down an epic slam after completing clearing a 6-foot-plus Overtime host.

RT if you want the MIKEY WILLIAMS Overtime Challenge 😈 pic.twitter.com/4HcBl49CEV — Overtime (@overtime) January 6, 2019

That’s Williams soaring to the rack as if he was trying to win an NCAA or NBA dunk contest. As you hear in the video, he has got freaky bounce … and he’s just 14!

As for the Hype Winter Jam, Williams competed for the Beyond Basketball squad alongside fellow Blue Chips alum Jahzare Jackson (both were teammates with LeBron “Bronnie” James Jr. in summer 2018). While there were a number of talented teams in attendance, Beyond Basketball and YGC36, a homestanding Texas program, clearly stood out. The Beyond Ball boys eventually pulled out a narrow 54-51 victory against YGC36, with the win punctuated by a massive Williams dunk on the break just after time expired.

It was an impressive win quarterbacked throughout by Williams, who mixed big time shotmaking with decadent assists and the occasional explosive drive to the rim.

It’s not hard to see why some have called him the most impressive 14-year-old to hit the circuit in some time. If he continues progressing, he might even reach some of the heights that have already been predicted for him.