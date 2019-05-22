USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Watch 4-star Texas RB Seth McGowan break down after cleaning 350 pounds

Football

By May 22, 2019

By: |

Who says offseason weightlifting is just to stay in shape? Tell that to Seth McGowan.

A four-star running back prospect from Mesquite (Texas) Poteet High School, McGowan completed a massive clean lift during a spring conditioning workout. How massive? How about 350 pounds.

McGowan completed the lift with ease, despite it coming in the middle of spring training when, ‘we didn’t lift as much,’ as Poteet coach Andre Williams noted in a Tweet.

Obviously, the biggest takeaway from McGowan massive lift is his emotional reaction. He deserves it. No, he’s not a Saquon Barkley 405-pound levels yet, but his consistent improvement and obsequious commitment to getting stronger could have him primed for an early impact at whichever college program he eventually chooses; his claims his final four are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and USC.

That’s all in the future. For now, there’s more lifting to do.

