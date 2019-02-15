VIDEO: Watch 5-foot-7 J.P. Carroll windmill home a monster dunk

J.P. Carroll is a talented and diminutive point guard for Lawrence North (Ind.) High School. He’s wildly athletic and versatile despite his relative size disadvantage.

And what’s a size disadvantage when you can jump like Carroll?

Now that is elevation, folks.

With Carroll helming the offense, Lawrence North has pushed out to an 18-7 record. The Indiana Elite Fastbreak AAU player may be too small to land at the top of the radar of elite Power 5 programs like Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke, but some college program is going to land a savvy, athletic guard with great vision and the ability to jump right out of the gym. And that’s not nothing.