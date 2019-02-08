VIDEO: Watch a senior rush the HS band to play drums after late shot

When it comes to outlandish celebrations, football is generally much better placed to host the true wild and wooly moments than basketball. Think about it: There are larger groups to orchestrate elaborate moments, it’s easier to incorporate props and there’s built in stopped time in which to flex and make something happen.

That didn’t keep one high school player from celebrating a game-winning basket in a pretty creative and elaborate manner. Dennis Bujan Jr., a senior and the class president at Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y), picked up a key bucket late in a game against Nazareth, helping his teammates push past Nazareth High School (Brooklyn, N.Y.).

The scooped layup was a nice tough of flair for a key, late bucket, but it was hardly the headliner. Rather, that belongs to Bujan Jr.’s bout of manic hysteria, with the senior rushing over to the school band in the corner of the gym and throwing down a major beat on a snare drum.

Let’s just say that Bujan Jr. may not want to quit his day job.

Even if the brief musical interlude was a one-off, we should all agree that it was an entertaining one. Cardinal Hayes won the final regular season matchup between the teams, 94-77. While there were plenty of memorable moments from the victory, none are likely to be as enduring as Bujan Jr.’s celebratory moment of delirium.