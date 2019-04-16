VIDEO: Watch Agelu Nunu set a Florida state record with 525-pound bench press

Agelu Nunu’s future may be defined by his potential on the football field, but he may not want to rule out Olympic powerlifting or the World’s Strongest Man just yet.

Nunu, a junior at Union County High School (Lake Butler, Fla.), set a new state record in the bench press with a 525-pound lift, giving himself a yell to engage and then pushing the weight up smoothly and seamlessly.

A defensive tackle on the football field, Nunu doesn’t hold a formal star ranking, but does have a scholarship offer from both Arizona and Southern Miss, among others. At 6-foot-2, 285 pounds, it likely that some of that interest comes from his impressive frame.

And, given his prodigious ability on the bench already, perhaps some comes from his potential to keep on growing and getting stronger.

After all, if football doesn’t work out, something tells us something else physical very well will.